Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 12:58 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 | Posted: 12:58 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017
By Nicole Moschella
"Scream Queens" star Billie Lourd is grateful for her fans and their support.
On Monday, the daughter of late actress Carrie Fisher took to Instagram to share a message with fans in her first statement since she lost her mother and grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, just last week.
>> Steve Martin's Carrie Fisher tribute tweet sparks backlash
“Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist,” she wrote. “There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me.”
>> PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
She shared a throwback photo of herself as a child with Reynolds and Fisher.
Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist. There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me.
A photo posted by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on
On Dec. 27, Fisher died days after she suffered a heart attack on an airplane from London to Los Angeles. One day after her death, Fisher’s mother, Reynolds, died after suffering a stroke at son Todd Fisher’s home.
>> PHOTOS: Debbie Reynolds through the years
Todd Fisher appeared on “20/20” after losing his sister and mother and said the family plans to bury the mother and daughter together in a joint funeral.
(h/t PEOPLE)
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}