Big farm show win helps family of child battling cancer

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 12:08 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk
HARRISBURG, Pa. —
A Pennsylvania Farm Show winner is helping a family who has a child battling cancer.
Colton Zundel has been part of the annual exposition for 15 years, but this week, his Grand Champion beef steer, Panda, helped give hope to the family.
Zundel, who is a collge sophomore, said he'll give a large part of his $19,500 auction win to the unnamed family in Green County, WPMT reported.
The family's 4-year-old daughter was diagnosed with stomach cancer.
Zundel has never met the girl or her family, but he found out about her condition when he was told that Panda came from the same farm as a steer the family purchased, WPMT reported.
He hasn't said how much he will be donating to the family, but after a portion goes into the Farm Show Scholarship Fund, and he pays for some of his student debt, he said he will be giving the family some of what is left.
Zundel actually came up with the plan before the auction began, telling some bidders what he was going to do with the cash, WGAL reported.
Shortly after Panda was auctioned, Zundel gave it to the new owners.
Zundel, a fourth generation farmer, raised Panda since it was four months old, the Sentinel reported,
"I knew this day was coming. It always comes. Me and (Panda) have a special bond," Zundel told WPMT. "He'll be going to the slaughterhouse and that will be the end of it."
Posted by Colton Zundel on Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Read more here.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}