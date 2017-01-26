'A bet's a bet': Seattle mayor hangs Falcons flag at City Hall

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 11:13 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 | Posted: 11:01 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017
By Hope Jensen
WSBTV.com
SEATTLE —
Before the Falcons-Seahawks playoff game on Jan. 14, the cities’ mayors made a friendly wager: whoever loses has to fly the winning team’s flag at City Hall.
@MayorEdMurray@Seahawks@AtlantaFalcons We are ready for an @AtlantaFalcons win against the @Seahawks. Get ready to fly that falcons flag high. May the best team win. Rise up!
">January 14, 2017
@MayorEdMurray@Seahawks@AtlantaFalcons We are ready for an @AtlantaFalcons win against the @Seahawks. Get ready to fly that falcons flag high. May the best team win. Rise up!— Kasim Reed (@KasimReed) January 14, 2017
@MayorEdMurray@Seahawks@AtlantaFalcons We are ready for an @AtlantaFalcons win against the @Seahawks. Get ready to fly that falcons flag high. May the best team win. Rise up!— Kasim Reed (@KasimReed)
@KasimReed@Seahawks@AtlantaFalcons We'll see about that :) pic.twitter.com/jsSgaoJR9A
">January 14, 2017
@KasimReed@Seahawks@AtlantaFalcons We'll see about that :) pic.twitter.com/jsSgaoJR9A— Ed Murray (@MayorEdMurray) January 14, 2017
@KasimReed@Seahawks@AtlantaFalcons We'll see about that :) pic.twitter.com/jsSgaoJR9A— Ed Murray (@MayorEdMurray)
The Falcons beat the Seahawks 36-20. The Falcons are now Super Bowl-bound.
">January 15, 2017
@MayorEdMurray@AtlantaFalcons@Seahawks Thank you, Mayor Murray. You, the @Seahawks and the people of Seattle are all class.— Kasim Reed (@KasimReed)@MayorEdMurray@AtlantaFalcons@Seahawks Thank you, Mayor Murray. You, the @Seahawks and the people of Seattle are all class.— Kasim Reed (@KasimReed) January 15, 2017
">January 15, 2017
@KasimReedThank you, Mayor Reed. Best of luck to the Falcons the rest of the way— Ed Murray (@MayorEdMurray)@KasimReed Thank you, Mayor Reed. Best of luck to the Falcons the rest of the way 🏈🏆— Ed Murray (@MayorEdMurray) January 15, 2017
The Seahawks flag won’t be seen flying in downtown Atlanta, but it’s a different story in Seattle.
This week, Seattle’s mayor, Ed Murray, announced via Twitter that they had completed their end of the deal by raising the Falcons’ flag over Seattle’s City Hall.
Murray posted a video on Sunday saying, “Congratulations Atlanta. Your Falcons beat our Seahawks. A bet’s a bet.”
The video shows an officer removing the Seahawks flag from the pole and replacing it with the Falcons flag. They also lit up their City Hall in red and closed the video by wishing the Falcons good luck.
">January 22, 2017
Good luck to your @AtlantaFalcons today Mayor @KasimReed. Sorry it took a few days to get to this - been a busy a week - but a bet's a bet! pic.twitter.com/Kntkd47EAd— Ed Murray (@MayorEdMurray)@AtlantaFalcons today Mayor @KasimReed. Sorry it took a few days to get to this - been a busy a week - but a bet's a bet! pic.twitter.com/Kntkd47EAd— Ed Murray (@MayorEdMurray) January 22, 2017
Good luck to your
