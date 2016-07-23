Bernie Sanders brings 'yuge' Trump tweet to Senate floor

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 1:08 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 | Posted: 12:58 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017
By Alex Thomas
WASHINGTON —
When Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., took the Senate floor Wednesday morning, he shared the spotlight with an unusual prop – a large poster of one of one of President-elect Donald Trump's tweets.
Sanders came armed with a giant printout of the May 2015 tweet, in which the president-elect wrote, “I was the first & only potential GOP candidate to state there will be no cuts to Social Security, Medicare & Medicaid. Huckabee copied me.”
>> See Trump's original tweet here
Sanders implored Trump to “veto any proposal that cuts Medicare, that cuts Medicaid or that cuts Social Security.”
Sanders' communications director tweeted about the incident, saying Trump's former rival for the GOP presidential nomination, Sen. Ted Cruz, chuckled when he first saw the poster.
