Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Updated: 1:25 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 | Posted: 1:25 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017

Ban on smoking with children in car clears Oklahoma House committee

 
 

Trending News

 
 