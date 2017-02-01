Babysitter charged with murder in 5-month-old's death

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 3:39 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 | Posted: 3:39 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017
By Michelle Ewing
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
MINNEAPOLIS —
A Minnesota babysitter has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 5-month-old boy she was watching last week.
According to WCCO, Tyanna Jabree Graham, 19, of St. Paul, called 911 early Saturday saying the baby, whom she had been caring for since Thursday while his mother was working in Wisconsin, was not breathing, police said. The baby was taken to a nearby hospital and died Sunday of "traumatic head injuries due to a physical assault," WCCO reported.
Graham originally told authorities that the infant fell off a couch but changed her account multiple times, police said. According to the Star Tribune, Graham eventually told officers that she was frustrated because the baby was crying. She said she "blacked out" and came to a couple minutes later to find the baby on the floor, police said.
Graham could face a prison sentence of up to 40 years if she is convicted, WCCO reported.
