Baby giraffe makes public debut at Denver zoo

By Jared Leone

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A giraffe, whose birth surprised zoo officials last week, made his public debut Sunday.

Visitors gathered to see Dobby, just five days old, in the main giraffe area at the Denver Zoo.

">March 5, 2017

"We just learned that our newborn giraffe, Dobby, will be venturing into his yard (in public view) in the next 15 minutes," Sean Andersen-Vie, a Denver Zoo spokesman, told KMGH around noon Sunday. "His caretakers say he is gaining weight and getting stronger every day. We are optimistic about his health improving, but are still monitoring him closely."

Dobby, who was born 5 feet tall Tuesday, had a plasma transfusion Thursday to help provide him with the nutrients that he was not getting from his mother but were needed to fight infections and boost his immune system.