ORLANDO, Fla. —
A woman is accused of shaking a baby to the point where the child needed to have emergency brain surgery.
Orlando police said Ameenah Taggart, 25, was arrested Tuesday.
Police said Taggart was taking care of a 1-year-old child on Monday when the baby had to be taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.
The doctor told detectives that the baby had hemorrhaging inside the brain from a broken blood vessel and bleeding behind the eye.
The injuries were consistent with “a rapid back and forth motion to the head,” police said.
The baby remained in critical condition as of Wednesday.
Taggart was arrested on charges of aggravated child abuse, aggravated battery and aggravated child neglect.
The relationship between Taggart and the child was unclear.
She remains in the Orange County Jail without bond.
