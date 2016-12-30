Auburn basketball player joins opposing team’s huddle

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 3:04 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2016
By Bob D'Angelo
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
AUBURN, Ala. —
College basketball players spend lots of time practicing to guard against an opponent’s plays. Lots of film study and diagrammed plays take place, but a team can never be sure what its opponent is going to do.
So if you don’t have a clue, do what Auburn guard T.J. Dunans did – join the huddle.
With 1:39 left in Thursday night’s SEC conference opener between the Tigers and Georgia, a timeout was called. As Bulldogs coach Mark Fox discussed strategy with his players, Dunans decided to join in, DawgNation reported.
Georgia sophomore Derek Ogbeide even stretches his arm out and puts in around Dunans’ waist, pulling him into the huddle. It took a few seconds before a Georgia assistant alerted the referee, asking him to remove Dunans from the huddle.
It didn’t make a difference, as Georgia won 96-84. But it sure was a funny moment, and Dunans scored six points during his 27 minutes on the court.
What's wrong with this huddle? #UGAvsAU#DawgsStillWon 📷: @EdwardsMichaelGpic.twitter.com/UFJc7t5yix— Joel Kennedy (@yldawg) December 30, 2016
