Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 7:07 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2017
By WFTV.com
PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. —
Customs agents detained seven people, mostly Syrian nationals, after they disembarked a Royal Caribbean cruise at Port Canaveral Sunday morning, according to a volunteer attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union.
Customs agents escorted the seven individuals into a room where they were held for 6 ½ hours before being released, the attorney said.
One of those detained was a Jewish refugee from Syria who has resided in the country for 20 years and her three children, who are U.S. citizens, the attorney said.
A spokesman for U.S. Customs was not immediately available for comment.
A spokeswoman for Royal Caribbean was not immediately available for comment as to whether it has issued travel notices to those who have booked cruises.
