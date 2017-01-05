Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

LISTEN:

KRMG 8am In-Depth Hour: Copper Theft and Highway Lights

    Updated: 8:14 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 | Posted: 8:03 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017

    Attention old TV show lovers: 'Charmed' reboot in development

    Charmed cast
    SGranitz
    Alyssa Milano, Rose McGowan and Holly Marie Combs during "Charmed" Celebrates 150 Episodes [2005] (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

    Related

    More News Headlines

    More

    By Rare.us

    After more than 10 years, what was once the highest rated Sunday night show on the WB is slated for a return — with a new twist, according to a report from Entertainment Weekly and the CW network.

    >> Read more trending stories 

    “Charmed,” which ran for eight seasons, became something of a cult classic before ending in 2006. The show centered on three sisters who discovered they were the most powerful witches in existence. The reboot, however, will not. It’s less a revival of the series than a reimagining, introducing new characters, a new plot and a new era — 1976!

    CW writers Jessica O’Toole, Amy Rardin and Jennie Snyder, who worked together on the network’s “Jane the Virgin,” will write the script. “Charmed” will join “Gilmore Girls” and other shows with reboots or sequels aimed at nostalgic viewers who watched the original series as children or teenagers.

    The show is still in the writing stage, so it’s unclear if — or how — any of the original cast members will be involved. But at least two of them seemed optimistic, if not excited.

    ">January 5, 2017

    ">January 5, 2017

     
     

    Trending News

     
     