Updated: 5:31 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017
By WSB-TV
ATLANTA —
Dirty Bird Lager or perhaps Pats Porter?
On Monday, the Atlanta based SweetWater Brewing Company made a friendly wager with the Boston-based Samuel Adams -- and the losing team will name a beer after the winner.
“Let's #riseup the stakes and force the loser to rename a beer after the winners team. Dirty Bird Lager has a nice ring,” SweetWater tweeted to Samuel Adams.
“New England #Patriots Extra Pale Ale it is. Sales, through the roof,” Samuel Adams tweeted back.
The hilarious Twitter exchange comes after a metro Atlanta gas station pulled all Samuel Adams off the shelves until after the Super Bowl on Feb. 5. The Atlanta Falcons will play the New England Patriots in Houston.
