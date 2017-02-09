Aretha Franklin announces retirement

Aretha Franklin performs at the Festival of Families as Pope Francis looks on September 26, 2015 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Pope Francis wraps up his trip to the United States with two days in Philadelphia, attending the Festival of Families and meeting with prisoners at the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility.

By Natalie Dreier

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Aretha Franklin has been singing professionally for almost 60 years, but has announced that she will be retiring at the end of 2017.

The Queen of Soul told WDIV that she will be recording an album of all original content this year that is scheduled for release in September, and then will retire from performing live.

Her nearly year-long farewell will also include a tour that will include only one appearance a month over a six-month period.

She said she will still record, but 2017 will be the end of her concerts.

"I feel very, very enriched and satisfied with respect to where my career came from, and where it is now. I'll be pretty much satisfied, but I'm not going to go anywhere and just sit down and do nothing. That wouldn't be good either."

Franklin told WDIV that she wants to spend time with her grandchildren before they leave for college.

Franklin will turn 75 in March and has had health problems recently, Billboard reported.

