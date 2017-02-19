President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump at a rally Saturday in Melbourne, Fla. Dueling anti and pro-Trump rallies are planned in Atlanta over the President's Day weekend.

By Steve Gehlbach

WSBTV.com

Supporters and opponents of President Donald Trump are holding competing rallies across Georgia as President's Day approaches.

One local militia group carried their weapons in plain view outside Centennial Olympic Park in downtown Atlanta at a pro-Trump rally on Saturday.

A few members of a militia group called the III% Security Force held signs and openly carried handguns and a few military-type rifles and shotguns, saying they were there to keep the peace and protect their Second Amendment right to bear arms.

"We want to make sure the people who come out here prior to President’s Day can show their support for President Trump without being assaulted by any counter-protesters,” militia group member Chris Hill said.

Anti-Trump organizers are planning a "peach-ful" march on Monday in Atlanta that hundreds of demonstrators have signed up for on Facebook.

They are planning to gather for a march they're calling "Not My President's Day."