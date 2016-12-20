Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 7:44 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2016 | Posted: 7:17 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2016
By Debbie Lord
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
If you were among the millions who received some sort of electronic device or game this holiday season, you may want to head over to Amazon.com today.
The online retailer has dubbed Friday “Digital Day,” and is having a one-day sale on video games, movies and TV shows. The sale ends at 3 a.m. ET (midnight Pacific time) on Saturday.
For the time remaining, you can get deals on games, TV shows, movies, apps, music and more, Amazon promises.
Here are a few examples:
The works of top 2016 Kindle authors are $3.99 or less
Some graphic novels are available for .99 cents
Movie rentals are .99 today
Apps such as "Dinosaur Train A to Z" are .99 cents
Get 50 percent off all in-game items for Marvel Puzzle Quest
"Warhammer 40,000: Eternal Crusade" is $19.99
"Just Dance 2017" is $31.50
Get a one-month subscription to Qello concerts for .99 cents - it's normally $7.99
