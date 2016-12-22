Alan Thicke's cause of death confirmed

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 2:20 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 | Posted: 2:03 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016
By Lauren Grose
Iconic actor Alan Thicke's cause of death has been confirmed.
Thicke died of a "ruptured aorta" and a "standard type A aortic dissection," according to his official death certificate, which was obtained by People. The document stated that Thicke's body shut down only minutes after his aorta ruptured.
Shortly before his death, Thick complained of chest pains while playing hockey with his youngest son, Carter, in Burbank, California. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Thicke was best known for his role on the hit sitcom "Growing Pains." In the days after his death, his family received love and support from his costars, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Candace Cameron Bure and Leah Remini.
On Sunday, Thicke's family -- including sons Brennan, Robin and Carter -- gathered to pay tribute to star. Thicke's daughter-in-law, Dolly, who is married to Brennan, expressed her emotions on Facebook.
"Tonight's memorial for Alan was just about perfect," she wrote. "So much family and so many historic friends came out to remember our beloved father-figure.
"We heard from our own Robin Thicke, who brought up all dear dad's best friends, Bob Saget, Bill Maher, Alex Trebec [sic], who I had no idea had such old deep ties to our family, the entire cast of 'Growing Pains,' including Leo and Kirk Cameron, who I had the pleasure of meeting for the first time, along with his wife, who became an instant friend."
On Tuesday, Thicke's wife, Callau Thicke, broke her silence in a statement to People.
"It is with gut wrenching sadness and unbelievable grief that I thank everyone from the bottom of my heart for the outpouring of love and support during this unimaginable time," she said. "Through tears and smiles our dearest of family and friends came together at our home to celebrate the life of my sweet and devoted husband, Alan Thicke."
