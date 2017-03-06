Adele reveals she married longtime partner Simon Konecki

By Nicole Moschella

During a recent concert in Australia, Adele confirmed her marriage to her longtime partner, Simon Konecki.

“I could see in their eyes as they were listening to it on their headphones that it reminded them of something or someone,” she told the audience while discussing her hit, “Someone Like You.” “I was trying to remember how it was I felt at the beginning of the relationship that inspired that record because as bad as a breakup can be, as bitter and horrible and messy as it can be, that feeling when you first fall for someone is the best feeling on Earth, and I am addicted to that feeling.

“Obviously I can’t go through with those feelings because I’m married now. I’ve found my next person.”

Adele, 28, made brief mention of having tied the knot during her acceptance speech at the Grammys last month after she won Album of the Year for “25.”

“Grammys, I appreciate it, the Academy, I love you, my manager, my husband and my son – you’re the only reason I do it,” Adele said at the time.

In later interviews, she referred to Konecki, 42, as her “partner.”

“I have no desire to be with anyone in show business because we all have egos,” she told “Vanity Fair” last year. “He’s not threatened by any stage of my life that I’m going for, and that’s an amazing thing. It’s the most serious relationship I’ve ever been in.”

The singer was spotted wearing a plain gold band in February.

The couple have been private about their relationship since they met in 2011. They made headlines in 2012 after they announced they were expecting their son, Angelo, now 4.

Congratulations to the couple!

