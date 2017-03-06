97-year-old twin sisters die after falling separately near home

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
By Brianna Chambers
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
BARRINGTON, R.I. —
Two sisters from Rhode Island died Saturday after the two fell outside and could not get up overnight.
The 97-year-old twin sisters were only a few steps away from one of the women's home.
According to Barington Police, sisters Jean Haley and Martha Williams returned to Haley's home on Friday night after going to dinner with their 89-year-old sister.
The unnamed, younger sister traveled home some time after the meal.
Williams was walking to her car to leave Haley's home when she fell in the driveway, the Associated Press reported.
Haley went to call police for help, but she tripped and fell in the garage. Police said she might have tripped on a rug.
A neighbor discovered the twin sisters in critical condition the next morning. They were rushed to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, but died a short time later.
Temperatures were as low as 22 degrees on Saturday night.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
