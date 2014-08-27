76-year-old newlywed shoots wife over lack of sex

By Ryan DiPentima and Palm Beach Post

It’s hasn’t quite been happily ever after for a pair of elderly newlyweds from Florida.

According to WFTX, Donald Royce,76, told Lee County Sheriff’s deputies that he shot his wife after an altercation over their sleeping arrangements. Royce told deputies that despite having been married to his wife since August, they’ve yet to consummate their marriage.

He told deputies that he didn’t mean to shoot his 62-year-old wife in the buttocks and hip, but he shot at the mattress in an attempt to scare her, according to WFTX.

The couple had been together for six years before deciding to get married.

His wife is recovering from the gunshot wounds, and her husband was arrested and charged with aggravated battery.

Read more at WFTX.



