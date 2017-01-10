Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 4:21 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 | Posted: 2:06 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017
By Brianna Chambers
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
OLDMANS TWP., N.J. —
A New Jersey man was injured and hospitalized after a 50-pound dumbbell crashed through his vehicle's windshield this week.
Jack DeCarlo, 75, was driving on the New Jersey Turnpike on Monday morning when a weight smashed through the glass and struck him in the head, CBS News reported.
DeCarlo lost control of the SUV and swerved into a ditch, police said. He was critically injured and transported to Crozer-Chester Medical Center, where he underwent surgery.
DeCarlo was traveling with his wife, Patricia DeCarlo, to Myrtle Beach at the time of the incident. Patricia DeCarlo, 57, suffered minor injuries, according to NJ.com. Police say it's unclear where the dumbbell came from. They say it could have been thrown from an overpass or could have fallen from another vehicle that was traveling ahead of DeCarlo's car.
"We don't know if somebody intentionally did it. It's a freak thing. It's a shame," the couple's son, Jim DeCarlo, told CBS. "I couldn't believe it. (I was) shocked. You never think something like that is going to happen."
On Monday, Jim DeCarlo said he was sure that his father, a former prison guard, would heal well.
Police are investigating the incident.
***PLEASE LIKE AND SHARE***
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}