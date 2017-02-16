7-year-old girl writes to Google for job; CEO responds

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - OCTOBER 04: Pichai Sundararajan, known as Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google Inc. speaks during an event to introduce Google Pixel phone and other Google products. Pichai replied to a letter written by a 7-year-old girl about a job at Google. (Photo by Ramin Talaie/Getty Images)

A 7-year-old girl from Hereford, England, applied to tech company Google in a bold way.

Chloe Bridgewater wrote a letter addressed to "Google Boss." CNN reported that her dad, Andy Bridgewater, was so amused that he posted a photo of the letter to LinkedIn, as well as a kind gesture from Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

CNBC reported that Bridgewater wrote the following message with the LinkedIn post:

"After seeing images of Google offices with their bean bags, go-karts and slides my 7-year-old daughter decided to write to Google to see if they would give her a job," Bridgewater wrote.

"My name is chloe (sic) and when I am bigger I would like a job with google," she wrote in the letter.

"My dad said I can sit on bean bags and go down slides and ride go karts in a job in google. I like computers too and have a tablet I play games on. My dad gave me a game where I have to move a robot up and down squares, he said it will be good for me to learn about computers," she wrote. "My dad said he will get me a computer one day. I am 7 years old and my teachers tell my mom and dad I am very good in class and am good at my spelling and reading and my sums. My dad told me if I carry on being good and learning then one day I will be able to have a job at google."

After sharing information about her sister's interests -- she likes to play dress-up -- Chloe ended her letter by thanking the reader and mentioning that the only other letter she has sent was to Santa Claus.

Business Insider reported that Pichai responded to the letter, thanking Chloe for writing and encouraging her interest in technology.

"I think if you keep working hard and following your dreams, you can accomplish everything you set your mind to…I look forward to receiving your job application when you are finished with school," Pichai wrote.

Bridgewater thanked Pichai for taking the time to write back to his daughter.