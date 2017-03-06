President Donald Trump salutes as he stands on the tarmac after disembarking Air Force One as he arrives Sunday, March 5, 2017, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Trump is returning from Mar-a-Largo, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

By Debbie Lord

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

1. Repeal and replace: Legislation to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act will likely come early this week, according to reports. Details of what the plan will include have not been released, though some Republican legislators have said they are concerned that the could phase out the ACA’s Medicare expansion program.

2. Trump allegations: The FBI has asked officials at the Department of Justice to dispute allegations made by President Donald Trump that former President Barack Obama tapped Trumps telephones during the presidential election. Trump made the claim Saturday saying Obama had his telephones at Trump Tower bugged. FBI director James Comey asked the Justice Department Sunday to publicly dispute Trump’s claims. James Clapper, former director of national intelligence, said Sunday he knew of no effort to seek wiretaps against Trump during his 2016 presidential campaign. Trump has asked Congress to investigate the claims.

3. New immigration ban: Look for a revised executive order Monday or Tuesday that will temporarily bar immigration for people from certain Muslim-majority counties. The new order comes after a federal appeals court blocked the initial order that temporarily halted immigration from certain countries and put the nation’s refugee program on hold.

4. Missiles fired: North Korea fired four ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan on Monday. The missiles, which flew about 620 miles, were likely a response to military drills by the United States and South Korea. North Korean officials have insisted they are not drills, but practice for an invasion of their country. North Korea is banned from using ballistic missiles.

5. Nude photos: The U.S. Marine Corps is investigating the posting of nude photos of female Marines that have turned up on a social media network that promotes sexual violence. The Marine Corps Times reported Sunday that hundreds of Marines could be involved in the distribution of the photos.

And one more

Alabama legislators will meet Tuesday to consider impeachment proceedings against Gov. Robert Bentley. Bentley was caught on tape having sexually explicit conversations with a former aide, Rebekah Mason. The state’s House Ethics Committee is set to meet on Tuesday to consider moving forward with impeachment charges against Bentley.

In case you missed it

