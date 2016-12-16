Wikileaks founder Julian Assange speaks from the balcony of the Ecuadorian embassy where he continues to seek asylum following an extradition request from Sweden in 2012, on February 5, 2016 in London, England. The United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention has insisted that Mr Assange's detention should be brought to an end. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

1. Trump to speak: President Donald Trump will address a joint session of Congress Tuesday night. According to the White House, Trump will use the speech to highlight what he has done in his first five weeks in office, and lay out some of his plans for the next four years – including spending on infrastructure, Obamacare reform, and his plans for immigration reform going forward.

2. Plane crash kills three: Four people were killed and two injured when a small plane crashed into two Southern California homes Monday. The crash caused a fire in a Riverside, Calif., residential neighborhood. A husband, wife and three teenagers were on the plane. They were returning from a cheerleading competition that had been held at Disneyland.

3. Intel fight: Former Sen. Dan Coats is likely to get caught up in a growing tussle between Democrats and Republicans investigating Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election during his confirmation hearing for national intelligence director Tuesday. The partisan fighting over whether anyone on Donald Trump’s campaign had contact with any Russian officials during the election has led to calls by many Democrats for the appointment of a special prosecutor. The head of the Senate Intelligence Committee said on Monday that he has been told there is nothing to the reports of collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russian officials.

4. Sentence for toddler's murder: An Indiana man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for the kidnapping and murder of a 15-month old girl. Kyle Parker, 23, admitted that he kidnapped Shaylyn Ammerman last March, choked, raped and murdered the toddler, then propped her body against a tree near a river. According to testimony, Parker was drinking with the child’s uncle and grandfather when he waited until everyone in the home had gone to sleep then took Shaylyn and killed her.

5. Assange may be out: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will likely be asked to leave the Ecuadorean embassy in London soon if Guillermo Lasso becomes the next president of Ecuador. Lasso has said during the campaign that if he wins the election, Assange, who was given refuge in the embassy four years ago, will be asked to leave. Assange, who is Australian, is wanted by U.S. authorities for publishing classified documents. He is wanted in Sweden on sexual assault charges, which he has denied.

Massachusetts and New Hampshire are considered the “Best States” to live in in a U.S. News & World Report list released Tuesday. The list is based on responses by citizens about their state’s infrastructure, economy, crime and other factors. Which states do you want to avoid, according to residents? Four of the bottom five in the list are in the South. Louisiana is number 50.

