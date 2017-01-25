FILE - In this undated photo made available by NASA, from left, astronauts Roger Chaffee, Edward White II, and Virgil Grissom, practice for their launch test in the Apollo Mission Simulator at Cape Kennedy, Fla. During a launch pad test on Jan. 27, 1967, a flash fire erupted inside their capsule killing the three Apollo crew members. (NASA via AP)

1. Trump, Putin to talk: President Donald Trump is scheduled to talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the phone Saturday. According to the White House it will be the first time the two leaders have spoken with each other since Trump took office a week ago. Putin congratulated Trump on his win during a New Year’s message, and Trump has said that having a better relationship with Russia would not be a bad thing.

2. March for Life: Anti-abortion advocates will be in Washington Friday for the 44th annual March for Life. Vice President Mike Pence is expected to address the women, a week after nearly half a million women marched in D.C. protesting the Trump inauguration. The march is held annually on the anniversary of the passage of Roe v Wade – Jan. 22, 1973, but was moved this year because of the inauguration.

3. Thicke order to stay away: Robin Thicke has been ordered to stay away from his ex-wife, Paula Patton after she said the singer physically abused her during their marriage. A Los Angeles judge also said Thicke could have only monitored visits with the couple’s 6-year-old son after Patton said Thicke traumatized the boy by refusing to leave her mother’s home last week. The couple split up in March of 2015.

4. Cousins sentenced: Two cousins were sentence to terms of life in prison for the 1973 murders of two young girls in Northern California in 1973. Larry Don Patterson and William Lloyd Harbour were sentenced to five years to life in the shooting deaths of Valerie Lane, 12, and Doris Derryberry, 13. The men did not receive the death penalty because they were sentenced based on the sentencing laws in effect when the crimes were committed.

5. Apollo 1 anniversary: Fifty years ago Friday, a fire sparked during a routine countdown simulation for NASA’s Apollo 1 killing the crew who became trapped in the spaceship as it sat on the launch pad at Cape Canaveral. A new exhibit will open on the anniversary, honoring the men who died that day – Gus Grissom, Roger Chaffee and Ed White. The hatch that prevented the three from getting out of the capsule is part of the display.

Actor Mike Connors, who starred as private detective Joe Mannix in the series “Mannix” in the late 1960s and early 1970s, died Thursday. Connors became one of the highest paid actors on television during the run of the top-ranked series. According to family members Connors was diagnosed with leukemia last week. He was 91.

