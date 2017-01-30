Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
By Debbie Lord
1. Trump fires acting AG: President Donald Trump fired the acting attorney general Monday night after she said she would not defend the refugee and immigration ban he put into place Friday. Sally Yates publicly questioned the constitutionality of the ban and told lawyers at the Justice Department that they would not be defending the measure in court. Yates is a career prosecutor and a Democratic nominee.
2. Scouts to take transgender kids: The Boy Scouts of America will allow transgender children into scouting programs, the organization announced Monday. In the past, admission to the Boy Scouts was based on the gender listed on a child’s birth certificate. Now scout troops will use the gender listed by the child or parent on the application to join scouts.
3. Supreme Court nominee: President Trump says he will announce his nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday night. According to The Associated Press, three federal appeals courts judges have met with Trump: Neil Gorsuch, Thomas Hardiman and William Pryor. Trump is expected to choose one of the three to fill the position created when Justice Antonin Scalia died last year. The announcement is set for 8 p.m. ET.
4. Obamacare deadline: Tuesday is the deadline to sign up for health care insurance for 2017 under the Affordable Care Act. You will have to pay a penalty on your income tax if you do not have health care coverage either through a plan from your employer on through purchasing it on your own. So far, more than 4 million people have signed up for “Obamacare” through the federal health care exchange.
5. Righteous Brothers ex-wife: Police in Los Angeles say they have solved the murder of the ex-wife of Righteous Brothers singer Bill Medley. Karen Klaas was raped and murdered 41 years ago Monday and her killer was never caught. Police using a DNA testing technique called familial DNA, determined the man who kill Klaas was Kenneth Eugene Troyer. Troyer was killed in 1982 in a police shootout. He was identified using DNA samples from “first-degree” family members.
The body of actress and singer Judy Garland was moved last week from a crypt in the Ferncliff Cemetery in New York to the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles. Garland’s children, Liza Minnelli, Lorna Luft and Joey Luft, live in California and reportedly wanted their mother’s remains moved there. Garland died at age 47 in 1969.
