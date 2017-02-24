Mexican citizens use pay phones at the airport after being deported from the U.S., in Mexico City, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. While U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson tried to alleviate Mexico's concerns during a visit to Mexico City, President Donald Trump was fanning them further with tough talk about "getting really bad dudes out of this country at a rate nobody has ever seen before." (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

By Debbie Lord

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today.

What to know now:

1. Asking the FBI for help: White House chief of staff Reince Priebus has asked a top FBI official to dispute media reports that President Donald Trump's campaign staffers had contact with Russian intelligence agencies during the presidential election. According to The Associated Press, Priebus' request came after the FBI told the White House it believed a New York Times story describing those contacts was not accurate. So far, the FBI has not said anything publicly about the report.

2. No mass deportations: John Kelly, secretary of Homeland Security, said Thursday that the United States has not planned any mass deportations of undocumented immigrants, and would not enlist the military to enforce immigration laws. According to the AP, Kelly said any deportations would comply with existing U.S. law and human rights requirements.

3. Trump to speak at CPAC: President Trump will be speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Friday morning. He is expected to express his appreciation for the support he received from conservatives during the election, according to top aide Steve Bannon who spoke Thursday at the conference being held near Washington D.C.

4. Another vacancy on the court: Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said he thinks, “the odds are very good" that a seat on the Supreme Court will become vacant this year. Cruz, in an interview with Fox News anchor Bret Baier, said he has no “inside information” about one of the eight current justices deciding to leave, but "that most of my professional career has been as a Supreme Court litigator and I know the Court well." Judge Neil Gorsuch was nominated to succeed the late Justice Antonin Scalia, who died last year at the age of 79. His confirmation hearings are set to begin next month.

5. Colmes dies: Fox News commentator Alan Colmes died Thursday after a brief illness. Colmes, a liberal, was paired with Sean Hannity, a staunch conservative, for a nightly show that ran from 1996 to 2009. In a statement Thursday, Hannity called Alan Colmes "one of life's most decent, kind and wonderful people you'd ever want to meet."

And one more

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will host the Oscar Awards on Sunday as Hollywood honors its own. “La La Land” is expected to be a big winner going into the show with 14 nominations. The ceremony starts at 8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.

In case you missed it

A blast from Oscar's past.