Attorney General Jeff Sessions pauses during a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington, Thursday, March 2, 2017. Sessions said he will recuse himself from a federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 White House election. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

1. Sessions recuses himself: Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Thursday that he will recuse himself from any potential investigation into Russian involvement with the 2016 presidential election. Questions about an answer Sessions gave in his confirmation hearing grew into a bi-partisan call for him to remove himself from any role in any investigation of Russian meddling in the election.

2. Pence used private account: The Indianapolis Star is reporting that Vice President Mike Pence used a private email account to conduct business when he was governor of Indiana. Pence communicated with advisers through his AOL account, and also talked about homeland security matters, according to the story. Pence did not break the law, and was required to turn over the emails once he left office. His attorney was in charge of deciding which emails were government-related and which were personal.

3. Flynn, Kushner met Kislyak: Former National Security Adviser Mike Flynn and President Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, had a meeting with the Russian ambassador to the United States in December, the New York Times is reporting. The meeting with Sergey Kislyak lasted about 20 minutes, according to the White House, and was held at Trump Tower in New York. Flynn was forced to resign last month after misleading Mike Pence about contact he had with Kislyak.

4. Biden’s messy divorce: The estranged wife of Hunter Biden says the son of the former vice president was unfaithful during their marriage, used drugs and has failed to provide for his family after the two separated in 2015. Kathleen Biden filed for divorce from Hunter Biden in December, according to court records, claiming irreconcilable differences. Hunter Biden told a New York newspaper Wednesday that he and the wife of his late brother, Beau Biden, were romantically involved. According to court filings, Hunter and Kathleen Biden’s “outstanding debts are shocking and overwhelming.” The debt includes maxed-out credit card debt, more than $313,000 in tax debt and double mortgages on two properties. Kathleen Biden also claims her estranged husband spent money on drugs and prostitutes.

5. Graceland expansion: A new $45 million expansion at Graceland, Elvis Presley’s Memphis home, was opened to the public Thursday. The complex, which sits across the street from the late singer’s home, features exhibits of Presley’s personal items in addition to retail shops, a theater and restaurants. It is part of a $140 million expansion of the area around the home Presley lived in for years.

The Nintendo Switch landed on store shelves Friday. The much-anticipated game console will set you back $299.99, but its selling point is that it is mobile. And it looks cool.

