Fred Berger, producer of "La La Land," foreground center, gives his acceptance speech as members of PricewaterhouseCoopers, Brian Cullinan, holding red envelope, and Martha L. Ruiz, in red dress, and a stage manager discuss the best picture announcement error among the cast at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The actual winner of best picture went to "Moonlight." (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

What to know now:

1. Wrong Oscar announced: Actors Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway apparently took the wrong envelope with them onstage when they announced the winner of the Oscar for best picture at Sunday’s Academy Awards ceremony. Beatty seemed to realize something was wrong and hesitated before Dunaway announced the winner as “La La Land.” Midway through the acceptance speech by “La La Land” producers, someone ran onstage to point out that it was actually “Moonlight” that won the award. Gasps could be heard in the audience as “Moonlight’s” producers came onstage to claim their prize. Other than that … the show went long, but was relatively uneventful.

2. Mardi Gras crash: A man with a blood-alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit drove his truck into a crowd of New Orleans Mardi Gras parade-goers Saturday, injuring 28 people. Neilson Rizzuto, 25, has been charged with two counts of first-degree vehicular negligence resulting in injury, and one count each of reckless operation and hit-and-run driving. Rizzuto had a blood-alcohol level of .232 percent, according to police, nearly three times the legal limit of 0.08 percent in Louisiana. At least 12 people were critically injured in the crash.

3. New wireless plan: AT&T announced Monday that it is adding two new “unlimited” wireless plans to their menu of mobile options. The news comes after Verizon offered an unlimited data plan earlier this month.

4. Nominee withdraws: Philip Bilden, President Trump's nominee for secretary of the Navy, has withdrawn his name from consideration for the job. Bilden said his business interests – he recently retired from a private equity investment management firm – would prevent him from satisfying the Office of Government Ethics requirements, “without undue disruption and materially adverse divestment of my family's private financial interests."

5. New DNC chair: Tom Perez, Labor secretary under President Barack Obama, was elected as the head of the Democratic National Committee on Saturday. Perez won a close race against Rep. Keith Ellison, (D-Minn.), on the second ballot. After the win, Perez asked Ellison to be his deputy chairman. Ellison had been backed by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, (D-N.Y.), and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, (D-Mass.).

And one more

Actor Bill Paxton who starred in movies such as “Apollo 13,” “Aliens,” and “Twister,” died this weekend following heart surgery. A statement from a family representative read in part, "It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery. A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker. …” Paxton was 61.

In case you missed it

