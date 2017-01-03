Janet Jackson and husband Wissam al Mana attend the Giorgio Armani fashion show during Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2013/14 on February 25, 2013 in Milan, Italy. The couple welcomed their son January 3, 2017. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

1. Obama, Pence to the Hill: The second day of the new Congress will see two high-profile visitors -- President Barack Obama and vice president-elect Mike Pence. President Obama will be coaching Democrats on how to save his signature legislation – the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare. And Pence will likely be doing the opposite, figuring out how to repeal and replace the health care law.

2. Manson hospitalized: Mass murderer Charles Manson has been hospitalized in Bakersfield, Calif., according to several media reports. As of late Tuesday night, officials with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation would say only that Manson, 82, was still alive. Manson is serving life in prison for the 1969 murders of actress Sharon Tate and several others.

3. Assange interview: According to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, security was so lax that a teenager could have hacked into the email account of John Podesta, Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman. In an interview broadcast Tuesday on Fox News, Assange spoke face-to-face with Sean Hannity from the Ecuadorian embassy in London. Podesta, according to Assange, used the word “password” as the password for his Gmail account, leaving his email information so exposed that “a 14-year-old kid” could have hacked his account. He also said Clinton, herself, did nothing to protect her private emails from being hacked by hostile states when she was secretary of state. WikiLeaks has published more than 50,000 emails relating to the Clinton Foundation, Clinton aides, the Democratic National Committee and individuals connected to Clinton’s campaign.

4. Clintons to the inauguration: Former presidents and first ladies Bill and Hillary Clinton and George W. and Laura Bush are planning to attend Donald Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20, according to their aides. Also scheduled to attend are former President Jimmy Carter and first lady Rosalynn Carter. It will be the first time Trump and Hillary Clinton will be in close proximity since they attended the Al Smith Dinner in October, weeks before the election.

5. CES opens Thursday: The Consumer Electronics Show opens Thursday in Las Vegas with the promise of devices to make our lives easier. The show, which has grown to include 175,000 visitors walking through a 2.5 million square-foot area of new gadgets, starts Wednesday for tech companies who are set to make announcements about their new products.

Janet Jackson and her husband Wissam Al Mana welcomed a son on Tuesday. Jackson gave birth to Elssa Al Mana in what her representative called a “stress-free healthy delivery.” Jackson, 50, and Al Mana, 42, have been married since 2012.

