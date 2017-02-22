Capt. David Bursten of the Indiana State Police is joined by law enforcement officials from numerous departments to provide the latest details of the investigation into the murders of Liberty German and Abigail Williams on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, at Delphi United Methodist Church in Delphi, Ind. German, 14, Williams, 13, were murdered last week while hiking the High Bridge Trail just east of Delphi. Police released an audio clip believed to be that of the girl's killer taken from Liberty German's cellphone. (John Terhune/Journal & Courier via AP)

By Debbie Lord

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today.

What to know now:

1. New Planets: NASA announced Wednesday that astronomers have discovered seven Earth-size planets orbiting a single nearby star. The planets could hold life, scientists say. They were spotted less than 40 light-years away in the constellation Aquarius, according to NASA.

2. Indiana teen murders: Police are asking for help in identifying a man whose voice was recorded on a cell phone by one of two girls who were murdered while hiking in Indiana. The recording, in which a man is heard saying “down the hill,” was released Wednesday by police investigating the murders of Liberty German and Abigale Williams.

3. SpaceX Dragon: The SpaceX Dragon cargo ship is trying for a second time to meet up with the International Space Station. The Dragon’s first attempt was aborted Wednesday when navigation systems recognized something wrong in data about the station’s location. The ship will try to rendezvous with the Space Station early Thursday.

4. Visiting Mexico: U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly will meet with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto on Thursday. The two are expected to talk about immigration with Peña Nieto, two days after the Trump administration issued new directives on deportation of undocumented immigrants.

5. Powerball winner: One ticket, sold in Indiana, matched all six of the Powerball lottery numbers drawn Wednesday night. The numbers are 10-13-28-52-61 and Powerball 2. Because of brisk ticket sales, the jackpot jumped to an estimated $435 million just prior to the drawing.

And one more

The Conservative Political Action Conference – CPAC – will see several members of the Trump White House speaking Thursday, with President Trump on tap to speak there Friday. Vice President Mike Pence, Kellyanne Conway, Stephen Bannon and Reince Priebus will speak Thursday. Someone not speaking at CPAC is Milo Yiannopoulos, a former Breitbart News editor who was un-invited after a video surfaced in which he seemed to defend sexual relationships between 13-year-old boys and adult men.

In case you missed it