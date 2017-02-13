Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 6:08 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13, 2017 | Posted: 5:51 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13, 2017
By Debbie Lord
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today.
What to know now:
1. Dam emergency: Emergency officials in California have ordered more than 200,000 people to evacuate from the area around the Oroville Dam, the nation’s tallest dam. Engineers discovered a crack in the spillway of the dam. Heavy rains in the area for the past month has pushed the water level in man-made Lake Oroville which is about 150 miles northeast of San Francisco, to overflowing, and officials say the spillway could crack and break “at any time.”
2. Flynn and Russia: National security adviser Michael Flynn is on the hot seat over reports that he spoke with Russian officials about sanctions before Donald Trump was sworn in as president. Flynn first denied the report, then said he remembered talking with the Russians but was not sure if sanctions were discussed. Vice President Mike Pence previously denied that Flynn had talked about sanctions.
3. Adele big Grammy winner: Adele was a big winner in Sunday’s Grammy Awards, beating the woman she says she looks up to, Beyonce, in three of the top awards for the evening. The singer had some trouble with a tribute performance to George Michael during the show, but bounced back to give a heartfelt speech honoring Beyonce to end the awards ceremony. Other winners Sunday included Chance the Rapper, the late David Bowie and Maren Morris.
4. Verizon announces plan: Verizon is bring back an unlimited talk, text and data plan that will go into effect on Monday. Customers may keep their current plan, Verizon says, or can take the new plan. The new plan will cost $80 a month. The nation’s largest wireless provider will also provide a family plan where four lines will cost $45 per line. Verizon’s three biggest competitors – AT&T, T-Mobile and Sprint – all have unlimited data plans.
5. Joe Piscopo for governor: Joe Piscopo, a former Saturday Night Live cast member, says he is considering a run for governor of New Jersey. "I'm doing my due diligence," Piscopo said on CNN's Michael Smerconish’s show Saturday. "The people of New Jersey are ticked off and it's my home state that I have immense love for," Piscopo said.
And one more
The Westminster Dog Show, which has grown into one of the most watched events on television, begins Monday in New York City. There will be nearly 3,000 dogs participating in the show. Among the 3,000 are representatives of three new breeds competing this year – the Pumi, the Sloughi and the American Hairless Terrier.
Here’s some equal time for cat lovers.
