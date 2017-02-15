Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 5:51 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 | Posted: 5:25 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017
By Debbie Lord
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today.
What to know now:
1. Boycott set: Immigrants across the country are expected to take part in “A Day Without Immigrants,” Thursday. The event is meant to show the country the impact of immigrant dollars on the U.S. economy. Boycotts of work, shopping and even schools are set for several American cities.
2. Puzder withdraws: Andrew Puzder, President Donald Trump's nominee for secretary of labor, withdrew himself Wednesday from consideration for the job. It became clear in recent days that Puzder would not have the backing of enough Republican senators to be confirmed. Earlier this month, Puzder admitted that for years he had employed an undocumented worker. His ex-wife had also accused him of domestic abuse, though she withdrew those statements later.
3. Teens murdered: Two teenage girls were found dead Tuesday after they went missing while on a hike in Indiana. The bodies of Liberty Rose Lynn German, 14, and Abigail Jay Williams, 13, were found about three-quarters of a mile from the place they were dropped off to go hiking. Authorities say they are treating the deaths as homicides.
4. Three arrested in Kim’s death: Three people – two women and a man – are under arrest in the death of Kim Jong Nam, the half-brother of Kim Jong Un, the leader of North Korea. Kim Jong Nam was reportedly poisoned in an airport in Kuala Lumpur when a woman came up to him and put a cloth over his face as he waited for a flight.
5. An American boy: The American Girl company unveils a new doll to the line each year, and this year they are going in a different direction. They are adding a doll, but instead of being an American Girl, the new doll is an American boy. Logan Everett will become the first male doll in the franchise. In the American Girl world, Logan is a drummer who performs with country singer Tenney Grant.
And one more
If you have always wondered what happen to the characters in the movie “Love Actually,” you have a treat in store. Richard Curtis, the man who wrote and directed the movie, has put together a short reunion to be aired on “Red Nose Day.” Cast members who returned to star in the 10-minute film include Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, Andrew Lincoln, Colin Firth, Liam Neeson, Bill Nighy and Rowan Atkinson. The Red Nose Day special will air on May 24 in the United States, March 24 in the United Kingdom. Red Nose Day is a campaign to end child poverty.
In case you missed it
Just when you thought you knew how to eat.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}