1. Syrian cease-fire: Turkey and Russia have reached an agreement on a cease-fire plan for all fighting in Syria. The plan is set to take effect on Wednesday. According to reports from Turkey’s state-run media, the plan is being presented to Syrian government officials and to rebels. The cease-fire would include “all regions” of the country, according to the agreement.

2. Only a bunch of toys: A backpack full of toys sparked the evacuation of Trump Tower in Manhattan on Tuesday. People in the building were hustled out after the discovery of an unattended backpack in the building’s lobby. President-elect Trump lives and works in the building, but was not there on Tuesday. He and his family are vacationing at their Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

3. U.N. vote fallout: Israeli government officials say they have “ironclad” information from sources in the Arab world that the United States government helped to craft the U.N. resolution that declared Israeli settlements in the West Bank area illegal. The situation between Israel and the United States could become more inflamed when Secretary of State John Kerry gives a policy speech Wednesday. The State Department has denied they had anything to do with the resolution.

4. Fisher dies: Carrie Fisher never regained consciousness after suffering a “cardiac event” on an airplane last week, according to media reports. The “Star Wars” actress and best-selling author died Tuesday, days after she became ill on a flight between London and Los Angeles. Fisher, the daughter of Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher, was 60.

5. Shandling's death: Comedian Garry Shandling died of a blood clot to the heart last March, according to a coroner’s report released Tuesday. According to the report, Shandling developed blood clots in his legs, and one of the clots traveled to his heart. According to The Associated Press, there was a delay in issuing the results of the autopsy “until after a review of his medical records and toxicology tests were completed. The toxicology results found only a therapeutic amount of Xanax and some cold medication in his system.” Shandling was 66.

Dylann Roof, who was convicted earlier this month of murder in the shooting deaths of nine parishioners at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, S.C., will be back in court on Wednesday in advance of the sentencing phase of his trail. Testimony related to the sentencing which is scheduled for on Jan. 3, is set to begin Wednesday.

