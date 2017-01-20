7 things to know about Donald Trump's ex-wife, Marla Maples

By Najja Parker

The Atlanta Journal Constitution

With a new president comes a new first family—and the Trumps are a large one. While many people may know much about Donald Trump and his immediate circle, there are a few key things to know about his extended family, too, including ex-wife Marla Maples.

From her alma mater to her personal relationship with the president-elect, here are seven facts about Georgia-born Marla Maples.

1. She grew up in Dalton, Georgia, where she attended Northwest Whitfield High School and was crowned homecoming queen.

2. Maples is the second wife of President-elect Donald Trump. They married in 1993 following a high-profile four-year relationship that began while Trump was still married to his first wife, Ivana.

3. During their six-year marriage, they had one daughter together—Tiffany Trump.

4. The Georgia native competed on the 22nd season of "Dancing With the Stars," finishing in 10th place.

5. The actress has guest starred on numerous television shows including "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," "The Nanny" and "Spin City."

6. She co-hosted the 1996 and 1997 Miss Universe Pageant and the 1997 Miss USA Pageant.

7. In October 2016, many speculated that Maples leaked Trump's tax returns to the New York Times.

