6-year-old girl mauled by dog 'doing much better'

Two children were attacked by dogs in southwest Atlanta. One boy was killed, and one girl was seriously injured. JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM

By Sophia Choi

WSBTV.com

Therapy dogs are now helping a young girl recover from a dog attack that happened at her bus stop.

Logan Braatz, 6, died, and his classmate, Syrai Sanders, 5, was seriously hurt when they were viciously attacked by multiple dogs as they made their way to their bus stop on Jan. 17.

Syrai's mother, Jeresha Williams, told WSB-TV that Syrai is doing much better, but will likely be in the hospital for another month. She shared a photo with Choi of Syrai in the hospital with a bandage covering her eye.

"I'm just happy my baby's still here," Williams said.

She said Syrai is learning to trust dogs again, even petting therapy dogs at the hospital. Williams said her daughter loves animals.

Williams also said her daughter is talking, walking and asking for an apology from the dogs' owner, Cameron Tucker. Tucker is facing an involuntary manslaughter charge.

"She said, 'I don't want him to be hurt. I don't want him to be put away. I'm just mad at the dogs.' She said she wanted an apology," Williams said.

Family members have set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for Syrai's medical expenses.

A man in a nearby neighborhood was mauled by two stray dogs on Monday and was transported to a hospital, where he's now in stable condition.

Williams said she wants all stray dogs to be removed from the area.

"I'm just at the point where I think they should get all the stray dogs off the street because it's becoming a hazard," Williams said.