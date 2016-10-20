5 ways to celebrate National Peanut Butter Day

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 8:06 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 | Posted: 7:36 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017
By Michelle Ewing
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Rejoice, peanut butter lovers: Now you have the perfect excuse to enjoy your favorite treat.
According to NationalDayCalendar.com, Jan. 24 is National Peanut Butter Day.
Here are a few ways you can celebrate:
1. Help us settle the great debate. Which is better – crunchy or creamy? "Women and children prefer creamy, while most men opt for chunky," the National Peanut Board says on its website. There's also a geographic divide: East Coast residents tend to like smooth peanut butter, while West Coasters like theirs crunchy, according to the site.
What do you think? Weigh in with our poll:
2. Grab some Girl Scout Cookies. Two of the organization's five best-sellers are full of peanut butter goodness: Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs and Do-si-dos/Peanut Butter Sandwich cookies. The Girl Scouts also offer gluten-free cookies called Trios, made with peanut butter, oatmeal and chocolate chips. Click here to learn where you can buy the cookies.
">March 31, 2015
Peanut Butter Patties aka Tagalongs are the best Girl Scout cookies and it's not even close. pic.twitter.com/Wehlujm1kb— Seth Ryan (@SethRyan4)pic.twitter.com/Wehlujm1kb— Seth Ryan (@SethRyan4) March 31, 2015
Peanut Butter Patties aka Tagalongs are the best Girl Scout cookies and it's not even close.
3. Make a PBJ. According to the New York Daily News, a 2016 survey by Peter Pan Simply Ground Peanut Butter found that the average American will eat nearly 3,000 peanut butter-jelly sandwiches during his or her lifetime. Read more here.
">November 8, 2016
How do you make your peanut butter and jelly sandwich? Our experts have LOTS of opinions. https://t.co/adn9hwIKdBpic.twitter.com/pXhqtFtzxq— Rachael Ray Show (@RachaelRayShow)https://t.co/adn9hwIKdBpic.twitter.com/pXhqtFtzxq— Rachael Ray Show (@RachaelRayShow) November 8, 2016
How do you make your peanut butter and jelly sandwich? Our experts have LOTS of opinions.
4. Eat like the "King." If you're looking for something a little more adventurous than the run-of-the-mill PBJ, try one of Elvis Presley's supposed favorites. According to Elaine Dundy's book "Elvis and Gladys," Presley would eat "sandwich after sandwich of his favorite – peanut butter, sliced bananas and crisp bacon." Get the book here.
">January 6, 2015
What to make for lunch this week: The Elvis sandwich http://t.co/MaPADQsPrvpic.twitter.com/3TDDehdeNA— Globe Food & Wine (@GlobeFoodWine)http://t.co/MaPADQsPrvpic.twitter.com/3TDDehdeNA— Globe Food & Wine (@GlobeFoodWine) January 6, 2015
What to make for lunch this week: The Elvis sandwich
5. Have a Southern treat – boiled peanuts. The National Peanut Board calls the snack "a delicacy in the peanut-growing areas of the South." Just boil them in "supersaturated salt water until they (have) a soft, bean-like texture." Check out a recipe from the Food Network's Alton Brown here.
">April 30, 2016
Hot dang. Momma boiled peanuts. pic.twitter.com/nw8B7qJACQ— Ike Morgan (@IkeMorgan)pic.twitter.com/nw8B7qJACQ— Ike Morgan (@IkeMorgan) April 30, 2016
Hot dang. Momma boiled peanuts.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}