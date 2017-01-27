44th March for Life held on National Mall

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 6:09 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2017
By Natalie Dreier
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WASHINGTON —
It's been a whirlwind week in the nation's capital and today is no exception, as thousands of anti-abortion activists descend on Washington, D.C. to march for the lives of the unborn in the 44th March for Life.
March organizers filed a permit with the National Park Service for approximately 50,000 people to take part in the march that is held each year to protest the ruling of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme court decision that legalized abortion across the U.S., The Associated Press reported.
This year will be a historic march as Vice President Mike Pence is expected to speak during the march. It is the first time a president or vice president has taken part.
The president of the March for Life said that Pence is "a friend and champion of the pro-life cause his entire career," as a congressman, then Indiana governor, and currently as vice president, the AP reported.
Kellyanne Conway, Archbishop of New York Cardinal Timothy Donlan and Baltimore Ravens tight end Benjamin Watson will also be in attendance, according to a march press release.
Organizers said that the march will begin after a rally on the National Mall before protesters march to the Supreme Court.
This year's theme is the "Power of One," to show how individuals can make a difference fighting for lives, according to march orgainzers.
Park service officials and march organizers said they don't believe there will be violence during the march as seen during last week's Inauguration events, but are prepared in case of emergency, WRC reported.
The March for Life comes just under a week after the Women's March took over major cities across the world. The Women's March protested for abortion rights, among women's rights, WRC reported.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}