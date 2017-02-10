Follow us on

Posted: 5:58 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2017

4-year-old Michigan girl killed at intersection on way to daycare

By Bob D'Angelo

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

FLINT, Mich. —

A 4-year-old Michigan girl was killed Thursday morning when she was struck by a vehicle when she crossed a busy intersection as her mother was walking her to school, according to Flint police.

The crash took place just before 7 a.m., MLive reported.

Flint police said the girl and her mother did not have the right of way when they were hit, adding that the driver involved was not at fault. 

Theresa Gonzales is a teacher at Gloria's Little Angels Child Care and said school officials were told by the mother that the girl killed was Amani Jones. The girl was on her way to day care, where she had been preparing for an upcoming Valentine's Day party, MLive reported.

Gonzales said Jones has been in her class at the day care for more than a year and was very vibrant, smart and loved numbers.

Information about the vehicle involved in the crash and whether the mother walking with the child was injured was not immediately available.

We are deeply sadden today. Our family has lost an angel. Amani was full of life and had a smile that would light up a room. We will truly miss her. Please pray for her family 😢🙏🏽

Posted by Gloria's Little Angels Child Care Center on Thursday, February 9, 2017

 
 

