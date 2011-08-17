Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 6:45 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016

4 people dead in Christmas Eve slayings

Police lights

File photo

Related

More News Headlines

More

By Jared Leone

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

WILSON, N.C. —

Four people were shot and killed Saturday afternoon in a North Carolina home, authorities said.

Deputies were called to the scene in near Wilson, North Carolina, around 1 p.m., the Wilson Times reported.

>> Read more trending stories

Investigators with Wilson County Sheriff’s Office are working to identify the victims and notify their families, the Times said.

The case remains under investigation, Wanda Samuel, sheriff’s spokeswoman, told CBS News.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

 
 

Trending News

 
 