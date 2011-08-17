4 people dead in Christmas Eve slayings

By Jared Leone

Four people were shot and killed Saturday afternoon in a North Carolina home, authorities said.

Deputies were called to the scene in near Wilson, North Carolina, around 1 p.m., the Wilson Times reported.

Investigators with Wilson County Sheriff’s Office are working to identify the victims and notify their families, the Times said.

The case remains under investigation, Wanda Samuel, sheriff’s spokeswoman, told CBS News.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.