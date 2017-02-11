3-year-old visits NYC police who saved her life

Posted: 12:50 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017
By Bob D'Angelo
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
NEW YORK —
A 3-year-old girl from New York City who survived a stabbing spree that killed her mother and sisters in a hotel last year visited with the officers who saved her life.
Miracle Cutler, who was stabbed 11 times a year ago on Friday, visited members of the 121st Precinct of the New York City Police Department, WABC reported. The police posted photos of their meeting on Twitter.
“Your big smile warms all our hearts,” the police tweeted.
Miracle, her three younger sisters and her mother were attacked by the mother's boyfriend, 25-year-old Michael Sykes, inside a Ramada Inn in Staten Island that the city was using to house homeless families. Rebecca Cutler, 26, and her two daughters, 1-year-old Ziana Cutler and 4-month-old Maliyah Sykes died in the attack.
Thank you Baby Miracle for visiting us. Your big smile warms all our hearts #Miraclepic.twitter.com/s0MWGubdzC— NYPD 121st Precinct (@NYPD121Pct) February 10, 2017
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}