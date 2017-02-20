3 spectators injured when sprint car flies into crowd

By Jason Kelly and Sarahbeth Ackerman

WFTV.com

Three spectators were injured Sunday evening when a sprint car flipped off the dirt track and into the crowd at Volusia Speedway Park, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.

Footage showed race fans scattering as the car barreled through a fence shortly before 9:30 p.m. on turn two of a DIRTcar Nationals World of Outlaws event.

"(It) looked like they had one car bump into another car," a fan said. "One went up and over the fence, another went up onto the embankment and one went down the siderail."

One person was flown and two people were taken by ambulance to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach for treatment.

Gary Streek, of the United Kingdom, was released from the hospital but two others remain hospitalized, race officials said in a statement. The extent of their injuries weren’t released.

“We would like to extend a thank you for everyone's thoughts and prayers for the three participants injured,” the statement said.

A relative visiting one of the injured people was also hospitalized after experiencing “discomfort,” officials said.

No other details were given.

