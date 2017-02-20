Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 8:24 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20, 2017
By Jason Kelly and Sarahbeth Ackerman
WFTV.com
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. —
Three spectators were injured Sunday evening when a sprint car flipped off the dirt track and into the crowd at Volusia Speedway Park, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.
Footage showed race fans scattering as the car barreled through a fence shortly before 9:30 p.m. on turn two of a DIRTcar Nationals World of Outlaws event.
"(It) looked like they had one car bump into another car," a fan said. "One went up and over the fence, another went up onto the embankment and one went down the siderail."
One person was flown and two people were taken by ambulance to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach for treatment.
">February 20, 2017
Race car through fence tonight at Volusia Speedway Park, Barberville. 3 bystanders transported -- 2 as trauma alerts -- to Halifax Health— Volusia Co. Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff)February 20, 2017
Race car through fence tonight at Volusia Speedway Park, Barberville. 3 bystanders transported -- 2 as trauma alerts -- to Halifax Health— Volusia Co. Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff)
Gary Streek, of the United Kingdom, was released from the hospital but two others remain hospitalized, race officials said in a statement. The extent of their injuries weren’t released.
“We would like to extend a thank you for everyone's thoughts and prayers for the three participants injured,” the statement said.
">February 20, 2017
UPDATED Statement Regarding Incident at Volusia Speedway Park: https://t.co/2c6Gq7u2L5— DIRTcar Nationals (@DIRTcarNats)https://t.co/2c6Gq7u2L5— DIRTcar Nationals (@DIRTcarNats) February 20, 2017
UPDATED Statement Regarding Incident at Volusia Speedway Park:
A relative visiting one of the injured people was also hospitalized after experiencing “discomfort,” officials said.
No other details were given.
">February 20, 2017
3 spectators injured when sprint #car flies into crowd at #Volusia Speedway https://t.co/Z3XByKQlja#wftvpic.twitter.com/BTZXOXAIlf— WFTV Eyewitness News (@WFTV)#car flies into crowd at #Volusia Speedway https://t.co/Z3XByKQlja#wftvpic.twitter.com/BTZXOXAIlf— WFTV Eyewitness News (@WFTV) February 20, 2017
3 spectators injured when sprint
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}