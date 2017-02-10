3-day-old puppy recovering after being ‘scalped’

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
A three-day-old puppy is recovering at an animal rescue home in California after he was “scalped” from ear to ear, KTVU reported.
The puppy, called Hoka, no longer has ears. His ear canals are still closed due to his age, but they have now been covered with skin. According to Umbrella of Hope in Pittsburg, if Hoka survives he will need surgery so he can hear.
A veterinarian was able to close his wounds, KTVU reported. Hoka is nursing on a bottle and is being kept as warm and comfortable as possible.
Hoka was dropped off at Umbrella of Hope by someone who "saw him walking down the street." It's unclear how the dog suffered his wounds. Contra Costa Animal Services is willing to investigate any legitimate leads regarding Hoka and how he may have been injured. Anyone with information on Hoka, his littermates or parents is asked to email beourpet@gmail.com. There's a $500 reward for information that leads to the person responsible for the abuse.
Online donations toward his medical care are being accepted, and an Amazon wish list has been created for his specific needs.
Okay folks... we need your help. Specifically this 3 day old puppy needs your help. This is Hoka
