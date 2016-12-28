25 cats abandoned outside Florida animal shelter

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 4:34 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016
By WOKV
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. —
It's not the kind of present animal shelters ever want to get, especially around the holidays.
Nassau County Animal Services now has 25 cats to find homes for after someone left those cats zip-tied in laundry baskets.
According to a Facebook post from the county-owned shelter, the cats were found just outside the shelter's Fernandina Beach facility at 3:10 a.m. Wednesday.
In the comments section of that post, the shelter said the cats should be ready for adoption sometime next week.
There's no word at this time of the health condition of those cats.
To whomever dumped these 25 cats out front at 3:10 am. Next time would you maybe call us and ask for help? Ps. Thanks for the laundry baskets.Posted by Nassau County Animal Services on Wednesday, December 28, 2016
If anyone is missing their cat, these are most of the cats left here this morning. Maybe one of them is yours.Posted by Nassau County Animal Services on Wednesday, December 28, 2016
