249 arrested in prostitution sting that included Super Bowl

Updated: 12:27 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017
HOUSTON
During a 10-day prostitution sting in Houston that also resulted in busts at Super Bowl LI, 249 people were arrested – including firefighters and a retired police sergeant.
According to KTRK, 21 of the arrests were “directly related to Super Bowl activities and prostitution.”
The arrests included alleged prostitutes, johns and a pimp, police said.
The retired police sergeant commented candidly on his arrest in an interview with KTRK. When asked if the arrest is embarrassing, Wayne Jones said, “Sure it’s embarrassing, very embarrassing. My son called and said, ‘Dad, you’re on TV.'”
Jones also said this was a misunderstood joke.
“Sometimes things are said in jest and you don’t follow through,” he said.
Another embarrassing arrest included Efrail Velasquez, a father whose 4-year-old child was in the car at the time he allegedly attempted to buy sex, police said.
