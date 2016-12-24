22 cats found dead at Florida woman's home

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 6:16 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016
Palm Beach Post
ORANGE PARK, Fla. —
A Florida woman has been charged with aggravated animal cruelty after the bodies of 22 dead cats were discovered on her property, The Florida Times-Union reported.
Clay County Animal Control officials made the discovery after receiving a complaint that there was “excessive cat activity” at the home in Orange Park, a suburb of Jacksonville.
Officials said Betty Spears Armstrong, 70, owned the house but did not live in it. When Clay County Sheriff’s deputies searched the home, they found dead cats in the kitchen, living room, three bedrooms and a hallway.
