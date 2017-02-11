13-year-old Texas teen arrested for breaking boy’s arm

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 6:10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017
By Bob D'Angelo
A 13-year-old boy was arrested and a school bus driver was fired after surveillance video showed the teen attacking an 11-year-old boy on the school vehicle, KDFW reported.
The boy suffered multiple fractures on his arm. Police said his attacker pulled him out of his seat on the school bus and stomped on his arm until it broke.
The Dallas County Schools Police Department said it happened on the bus after school on the afternoon of Feb. 3. The bus was taking students with special needs and behavioral issues home from Spence Middle School.
“It is disturbing, and it's something that needed to be dealt with,” Dallas County Schools Police Chief Gary Lindsey told KDFW. “That's why we filed the charges as quickly as we could.”
Police also say unreleased surveillance shows the bus driver seeing the attack but doing nothing to stop it. He has been fired but did not face any charges because the District Attorney’s Office says there is not enough evidence to charge him.
According to the police report, the school’s assistant principal has seen the video.
