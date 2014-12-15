Follow us on

Posted: 7:43 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017

12 injured when car crashes into New Orleans parade crowd

Brian Stablyk
By Jared Leone

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

NEW ORLEANS —

A driver careened through a crowd during a parade Saturday, injuring at least 12 people, police say.

The vehicle ran through the Krewe of Endymion parade around 6:45 p.m., according to The Times-Picayune.

"Initial reports show so far about a dozen people are in critical condition," police spokeswoman Ambria Washington told The Times-Picayune. "That number could increase as the investigation is ongoing."

