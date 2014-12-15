12 injured when car crashes into New Orleans parade crowd

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 7:43 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017
By Jared Leone
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
NEW ORLEANS —
A driver careened through a crowd during a parade Saturday, injuring at least 12 people, police say.
The vehicle ran through the Krewe of Endymion parade around 6:45 p.m., according to The Times-Picayune.
"Initial reports show so far about a dozen people are in critical condition," police spokeswoman Ambria Washington told The Times-Picayune. "That number could increase as the investigation is ongoing."
NOPD arrest made at Carrollton and Orleans. Several injured after car crashes into people by parade. @WWLTVpic.twitter.com/mBbg6SmLIh
">February 26, 2017
— David Hammer (@davidhammerWWL) February 26, 2017
NOPD arrest made at Carrollton and Orleans. Several injured after car crashes into people by parade. @WWLTVpic.twitter.com/mBbg6SmLIh— David Hammer (@davidhammerWWL)
NOPD arrest made at Carrollton and Orleans. Several injured after car crashes into people by parade.
