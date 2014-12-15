12 injured when car crashes into New Orleans parade crowd

By Jared Leone

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A driver careened through a crowd during a parade Saturday, injuring at least 12 people, police say.

>> Read more trending news

The vehicle ran through the Krewe of Endymion parade around 6:45 p.m., according to The Times-Picayune.

"Initial reports show so far about a dozen people are in critical condition," police spokeswoman Ambria Washington told The Times-Picayune. "That number could increase as the investigation is ongoing."