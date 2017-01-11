Follow us on

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Updated: 3:08 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017 | Posted: 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017

10-year-old twins separated at birth reunite for first time

Holding hands photo
Photo of hands (Flickr/Brett Sayer)

By HotTopics.tv

NEW YORK —

A pair of identical twins separated at birth in China reunited for the first time Wednesday.

Audrey Doreing and Gracie Rainsberry were adopted by two different American families years ago. Audrey lives with her family in Wisconsin and Gracie lives in Washington state.

The 10-year-old identical twins learned about each other a few weeks before Christmas, after Audrey's mother, Jennifer Doering, discovered a photo of the girls together as infants while doing research about Audrey's family history online in December.

"We just happened to stumble upon a picture, and from there we were able to find that there were two of them," Doering told WOWA.

After doing a little more digging, Doering found out that girl was Gracie and got in touch with her family.

The girls began video chatting, which allowed them to communicate with each other for a few weeks, but they didn't meet in person until this week. 

They reunited for the first time in person on "Good Morning America."

The two girls burst into tears and hugged each other.

"It's very overwhelming," said Gracie.

"It felt like there was somebody missing," said Audrey. "Now, it's complete."

Watch the heartwarming reunion below:

WATCH:  Incredible moment as twins separated at birth meet each other for the very first time LIVE on Good Morning America. http://2wsb.tv/2ig6h7N

Posted by WSB-TV on Wednesday, January 11, 2017

 
 

