Updated: 6:42 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 | Posted: 6:42 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017

10-year-old inspires people around the world with motivational speeches

NEW JERSEY —

A 10-year-old New Jersey boy is inspiring people around the world with his motivational speeches.

Nyeeam Hudson loves to spread positivity. He has built a YouTube and Instagram empire to spread his messages of encouragement under the name “King Nahh.”

He is currently working on publishing a book called "We Are All Kings," which aims to inspire young men. He also has plans to publish a sequel, "We Are All Queens," aimed at young women.

>> Click here or scroll down to check out some of his inspiring Instagram posts

 
 

