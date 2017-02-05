Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 6:42 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 | Posted: 6:42 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017
By HotTopics.TV
NEW JERSEY —
A 10-year-old New Jersey boy is inspiring people around the world with his motivational speeches.
Nyeeam Hudson loves to spread positivity. He has built a YouTube and Instagram empire to spread his messages of encouragement under the name “King Nahh.”
He is currently working on publishing a book called "We Are All Kings," which aims to inspire young men. He also has plans to publish a sequel, "We Are All Queens," aimed at young women.
