Updated: 10:24 a.m. Thursday, March 2, 2017 | Posted: 10:06 a.m. Thursday, March 2, 2017

10 inspiring Dr. Seuss quotes guaranteed to make you smile

Dr. Seuss
PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, Calif. - Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center student Pvt. Michael Odoms, Marine Corps Detachment Monterey, reads from the book And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street by Dr. Seuss to children at Foothill Elementary on March 1 in celebration of the 108th birthday of the famous children’s author and artist. (Flickr/Presidio of Monterey)

By Fiza Pirani

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Beloved author and lifelong cartoonist Theodor Seuss Geisel, better known as Dr. Seuss, would have turned 113 years old on Thursday.

To celebrate the life and work of Dr. Seuss, March 2 is also the National Education Association's Read Across America Day, when children across the country take part in reading events.

In honor of the man behind favorite children's classics like “The Cat in the Hat” and “Green Eggs and Ham,” here are some of our favorite book quotes, lines and rhymes sure to put a smile on your face.

 

  1. “You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself any direction you choose.”
  2. “Today you are You, that is truer than true. There is no one alive who is Youer than You." 
  3. “Don’t give up! I believe in you all. A person's a person, no matter how small.” 
  4. "I have heard there are troubles of more than one kind. Some come from ahead and some come from behind. But I've brought a big bat, I'm all ready you see. Now my troubles are going to have troubles with me!" 
  5. “You know you're in love when you can't fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams.”
  6. “Sometimes the questions are complicated and the answers are simple.”
  7. “The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go.”
  8. “I like nonsense, it wakes up the brain cells. Fantasy is a necessary ingredient in living.”
  9. “Why fit in when you were born to stand out?”
  10. “Think left and think right and think low and think high. Oh, the thinks you can think up if only you try!”

 
 

